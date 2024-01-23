UGA X, winningest Georgia Bulldgogs mascot and 'damn good dawg,' dies at 10

Former University of Georgia football mascot UGA X died on Tuesday, leaving behind the winningest legacy in program history.

UGA X, fondly known as "Que" by fans, died peacefully in his sleep, the university announced. He was 10 years old.

Que presided over a 91-19 football record through his eight seasons with the Bulldogs, making him the most decorated mascot in program history. Georgia won back-to-back national championships, two SEC titles and made seven New Year’s Six bowl appearances during his tenure.

“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg," the University of Georgia athletics department wrote on X.

UGA X formally assumed his role in a collaring ceremony on Nov. 21, 2015, against Georgia Southern and retired following the 2022 season. He passed the torch to UGA XI, also known as "Boom."

Both Que and Boom come from a line of pure white English bulldogs owned by the Seiler family since the first UGA arrived on campus in 1956, according to the university.