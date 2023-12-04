University of Minnesota Duluth football player dies after going into cardiac arrest

A 22-year-old football player at the University of Minnesota Duluth died after going into cardiac arrest last month following a football team workout.

Ryan Reed, a senior at UMD, went into cardiac arrest Nov. 21 after a team workout in the weight room, according to his obituary. He died Nov. 28, according to a statement from the school.

The cardiac arrest was determined to be a result of an undetected genetic heart condition, the obituary said, adding that he had "a large, loving heart."

Reed's obituary said the athletic training team immediately performed CPR to regain his pulse and the ICU staff at St. Mary’s-Duluth hospital "were amazing in doing everything possible for him."

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing,” UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said. “Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time."

Reed, a native of Waunakee, Wisconsin, received the 2018 Tim Kumrie Award — which is given to the most outstanding high school senior defensive lineman in Wisconsin — and was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year before spending four years with the North Dakota State University football team on a full scholarship.

During his time with North Dakota State, Reed helped the team win two NCAA Division I AA FCS National Championships, in 2019 and 2021.

He also made a name for himself as a high school wrestler, starting for four years and achieving 100 career wins.

There have been a number of incidences of cardiac arrest among athletes.

In July, Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, suffered a similar cardiac arrest due to an underlying congenital heart defect and collapsed at a University of Southern California basketball team workout. He was cleared Friday to return to the court.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after making a tackle during a "Monday Night Football" game in January. Medical staff on the field administered CPR and Hamlin survived. He has returned to the game, though sparingly.