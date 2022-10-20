University of Wisconsin police investigating after private photos and videos of women's volleyball team are shared online

The University of Wisconsin's police department is investigating after private photos of the women's volleyball team were shared online without their consent.

"The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes," the university’s athletics department said in a tweet Wednesday, adding that they were "never intended to be shared publicly."

The public university in Madison did not provide details about the photos and videos. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said it appears that they were taken after the Badgers won the Big Ten title last November, and reportedly shows some team members lifting up their sports bras.

The University of Wisconsin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Members of the team contacted the university's police department after learning that the photos were shared online, the athletics department said. The girls are not under investigation.

"UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent," the statement read. "UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter."

The team is ranked No. 5 in the nation and is 13-3 with a 7-1 record in the Big Ten. Their next match is Friday at the UW Field House against Michigan State.