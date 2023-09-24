Usher announced as Super BowlLVIII halftime performer

Usher's got a new confession: he's your new Super Bowl halftime performer.

The NFL and Apple Music announced Sunday that the beloved R&B singer would be taking the highly-anticipated halftime slot. Reality star Kim Kardashian broke the news in a sketch using the opening of his "Confessions, Pt. II " music video.

"I finally got the answer to those rumors, it's not about me. It's about you," Kardashian says. "You're doing the Super Bowl."

"Quit playing with me, man," Usher responds in the recycled clip.

Raymond reposted the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and in his own post simply wrote: "LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII"

Usher currently has a residency in Las Vegas at the MGM hotel and casino, which Kardashian references in the sketch. She instructs him that the halftime performance will have to be different than his current show.

The Super Bowl halftime slot is one of the top-viewed television events of the year. Rihanna drew the most-watched halftime in February with more than 121 million viewers, narrowly beating Katy Perry's 2015 performance, according to Billboard.

Past Super Bowl headliners include Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Prince, Janet Jackson, The Rolling Stones, and Madonna. Some years performers do the entire show as a solo act, while other years the show is done by a medley of artists, such as 2022's hip hop tribute with Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

The Super Bowl LVIII will be February 11, 2024 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.