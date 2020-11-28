Vanderbilt University senior Sarah Fuller makes college football history as kicker

Vanderbilt University senior Sarah Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when the Commodores faced the Tigers of Missouri University on Saturday afternoon.

Fuller, a soccer player by training, joined the game after halftime as Vanderbilt's placekicker following absences from players who were exposed to Covid-19.

History has been made! 👏@VandyFootball's Sarah Fuller is officially the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. @OnHerTurf



(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/Bd7W75ZWZU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 28, 2020

The 21-year-old player from Texas had recently finished soccer season as her team’s starting goalkeeper, helping the Commodores win their first SEC title in women’s soccer since 1994.

She acknowledged the magnitude of the moment earlier this week, saying she will play with the slogan “Play like a girl” on the back of her helmet. Fuller said the decision was a nod to the nonprofit organization I Play Like a Girl, which aims to expose girls to opportunities in sports and in STEM-related educational and professional fields.

Tomorrow I will be wearing “Play Like a Girl” on the back of my helmet. @iplaylikeagirl is nonprofit that encourages girls to play sports and get exposure to STEM opportunities. Check them out! #playlikeagirl https://t.co/2inXh5PM2V pic.twitter.com/W7lF9dXkUR — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) November 27, 2020

The Commodores are 0-7 for the season. But the Nashville institution missed no opportunity to highlight the historic moment. Women have taken to the field for college football teams in the past, but never for such a high-profile team in a top conference.

"Sarah Fuller. Remember the name," the Vanderbilt Football team tweeted alongside a photo of Fuller wearing her "Play like a girl" helmet.