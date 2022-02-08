Washington Commanders' Deshazor Everett charged in crash that killed woman

Washington Commanders' safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a car crash that killed his passenger.

Everett, 29, was driving twice the 45-mph speed limit prior to the December crash near Aldie, Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Olivia S. Peters died at a nearby hospital following the crash.

They were in a 2010 Nissan GT-R on the evening of Dec. 23, when the car veered off the roadway, struck several trees and rolled.

An attorney for Everett told NBC Sports in a statement that Everett "voluntarily appeared" in court for the charge and was released shortly on bond.

"Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations," the statement said. "We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”

The Washington Commanders said Tuesday that it was aware of the charge and monitoring the situation, but declined to comment further.

After the crash, Peters' family described her as "brilliant and beautiful" in a statement to local news station WTTG. Peters had a master's degree in occupational therapy and practiced in Las Vegas and New York City.

"Her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children," the family statement said.

Her family asked for donations for the creation of the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation in lieu of flowers, according to her obituary.