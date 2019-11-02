Breaking News Emails
Thousands of Nationals' fans lined the streets of Washington, D.C. for a parade celebrating the franchise's first-ever World Series win, which the team clinched Wednesday in a thrilling Game 7.
Most players were to participate in the event, which is to be followed by a visit to the White House hosted by President Donald Trump on Monday.
For that event, at least one player, Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle, has said he will not be going to the White House.
Doolittle said in an interview on Friday that President Trump's rhetoric played a key role in his decision.
"There's a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country," Doolittle told The Washington Post.
Doolittle also cited his wife's two mothers being members of the LGBTQ community as well as his brother-in-law's autism as reasons he would not attend.
"I have a brother-in-law who has autism, and (Trump) is a guy that mocked a disabled reporter," Doolittle said in the interview. "How would I explain that to him that I hung out with somebody who mocked the way that he talked, or the way that he moves his hands? I can't get past that stuff."
Some other professional athletes who have won championships have previously chosen not to visit the White House under the current president.