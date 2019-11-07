Breaking News Emails
A University of Oklahoma freshman scored free tuition for a year after he sank a half-court shot during the school's home opener basketball game.
Cale Montis was enjoying a game Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman when he was picked from the crowd to try and win the prize.
According to NBC affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City, Montis had to make a free throw, a lay-up and a three-point shot in 30 seconds in order to win.
The freshman made all three and then sank the half-court shot, the outlet reports.
Video from the game shows Montis, dressed in a red "Oklahoma" shirt, jump and shoot the ball into the air. It sinks into the net without touching the rim.
The Sooners mascot runs onto the court and the crowd erupts in cheers for Montis.
The lucky shot will save the freshman, who played basketball on his high school team, thousands of dollars. According to the school's website, tuition for in-state first-year undergraduate students for the 2019-2020 school year is $11,762.50. For out-of-state students, tuition is just over $27,000.