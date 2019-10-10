Breaking News Emails
Welterweight champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. was seriously injured after he totaled his Ferrari early Thursday morning in Dallas, police and the fighter's promoters said.
The 29-year-old boxer was driving north at a "high rate of speed" in the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard when he lost control at about 2:53 a.m. and his Ferrari flipped several times, according to a Dallas police statement. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
Spence was rushed to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where was in the intensive care unit. He's expected to survive his injuries.
Both Spence and his parents live in the Dallas area and were with their son at the hospital early Thursday, Premier Boxing Champions Vice President Tim Smith told NBC News.
Despite Spence's apparent affinity for fast cars, Smith said of the boxer, "He's a fairly understated guy."
The 2012 U.S. Olympic representative Spence has won all 26 of his professional fights, 21 by knockout. He holds the welterweight belts of the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation.
Spence earned a split-decision triumph over Shawn Porter, in his last bout on Sept. 28 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
While the welterweight division is for fighters between 140 and 147 pounds, Spence said he spends most of his life hovering around 170. So he goes on a big diet just before a scheduled bout.
Spence told GQ magazine earlier this year that peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are key to his morning routine.
"It was good for me because I would stay full for five or six hours and not have to eat anything else. I was eating twice a day, rather than three times," he said.
"People say a PB&J makes you gain weight, but it never did for me because I burned off so many calories off in the gym."