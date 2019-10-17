Breaking News Emails
Welterweight champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. has been charged with driving while intoxicated in the crash last week that totaled his Ferrari, Dallas police said Wednesday.
Spence, 29, has been charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, in Thursday’s early-morning crash, police said.
Spence was rushed to Methodist Dallas Medical Center after the crash, which occurred at 2:53 a.m., but as of Wednesday night he had been released, Dallas police said.
Police previously said the athlete was in intensive care, and his representatives said in a statement last week that the boxer was expected to make a full recovery. He sustained facial lacerations, but no broken bones or fractures, they said.
Boxing champ’s horrific car crash caught on cameraOct. 10, 201900:39
It was not immediately clear from online records if Spence had an attorney, and a phone number for the athlete could not be found. An email to the fighter's promoters seeking comment on the charge was not immediately returned Wednesday night.
Police have said that the white Ferrari Spence was driving was traveling at a high rate of speed and flipped several times.
The Ferrari veered over the center median and into the southbound lanes before flipping multiple times, police said. Spence, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, police said. The crash happened near downtown Dallas.
Police said they do not have the speed that the car was traveling because it was a single-car accident with no other criminal charges, and there is no reason for a warrant to get the recorder from the vehicle.
The 2012 U.S. Olympic representative Spence has won all 26 of his professional fights, 21 by knockout. He holds the welterweight belts of the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation.