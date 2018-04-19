Breaking News Emails
SAN ANTONIO — The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67.
The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday, but the team didn't provide any further details.
"She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement.
The Popoviches have two children and two grandchildren. They met at the Air Force Academy in 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was the Air Force's head athletic trainer.
Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. The Spurs will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Popovich ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.