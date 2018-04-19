Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

SAN ANTONIO — The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday, but the team didn't provide any further details.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in 2016. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

"She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement.

The Popoviches have two children and two grandchildren. They met at the Air Force Academy in 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was the Air Force's head athletic trainer.

"That's such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family." - @KingJames on the passing of Erin Popovich pic.twitter.com/83dc09urac — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

Coach Popovich - I join the NBA family and countless fans across the country who are thinking of you, Jill, and Micky tonight as you mourn the loss of your Erin. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 19, 2018

Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. The Spurs will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Popovich ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.