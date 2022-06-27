Stars use BET Awards stage to criticize Roe v. Wade ruling

LOS ANGELES — Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and Jazmine Sullivan were some of the big stars using the BET Awards stage to strongly criticize the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion.

Henson took the stage as the show’s host Sunday with an uplifting message about “Black excellence” before she launched into the court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last week. She took the stage after Lizzo opened the show with a flute solo in a glittery-gold outfit performing her single “About Damn Time.”

“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America,” said Henson, thanking Lizzo, who, along with Live Nation, recently donated $1 million in tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood. “A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman that can give life — if she chooses to.”

Monáe held up her middle finger toward the Supreme Court before she introduced nominees for best female R&B/pop artist. Her speech got a standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body,” said Monáe, who also paid homage to the LGBTQ community. “[Expletive] you, Supreme Court. I know we’re celebrating us right now, as we should. We absolutely deserve to celebrate — especially now we should celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths.”

Afterward, Monáe introduced the category’s winner, Sullivan — who made a plea to men to support women.

“It’s a hard time for us,” Sullivan said. “I want to speak directly to the men: We need y’all. We need y’all to stand up, stand up for us, stand up with us. If you’ve ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing. This is not just a woman issue. This is everybody’s issue. We need your support more than ever.”

Latto gave an emotional speech after she won best new artist.

“It’s giving pro-choice,” said the rapper, who later performed her smash hit “Big Energy” with Mariah Carey. “It’s never giving a man policing my body.”

The singer Tems dedicated her best international act award to the many women who “dare to dream.”

“Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen,” said Tems, who won best collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid for their song “Essence.” “This is a dream. If you’re watching me, I want you to imagine yourself as me, because you are meant to be here, too.”