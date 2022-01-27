Stephanie Ruhle set to take 'The 11th Hour' slot, while 'Morning Joe' expanding

Veteran anchor and reporter Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" while the cable network's "Morning Joe" is set to expand to an additional fourth hour, the network's president announced Thursday.

Ruhle, now the host of “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle” at 9 a.m. EST, will take the 11 p.m. seat formerly held by Brian Williams, who signed off in December.

Before joining MSNBC in 2016, Ruhle had previously worked at Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg News, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones praised Ruhle and said she'll be “bringing her business acumen, hard-hitting interview style and original reporting to the viewers in that slot” at 11 p.m.

In addition to her new late-night duties, Ruhle will still appear as a senior business analyst across all platforms of NBC News.

"Since joining MSNBC in 2016, Stephanie has been a staple of our dayside anchor team and a trusted voice on topics at the intersection of politics, finance and international business," Jones added.

“Morning Joe,” which now runs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., will run for another 60 minutes to 10 a.m.

“This expansion will give us an opportunity to extend the reach of the program, which has become so well known for its signature perspective and analysis, as well as its news-making exclusive interviews with top lawmakers, senior government officials and thought leaders,” Jones said.

The network didn’t announce an exact timetable for the changes but said they’d take place within the next few months.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, owns MSNBC.