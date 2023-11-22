Susan Sarandon, 'Scream' actor Melissa Barrera dropped by Hollywood companies after remarks about Israel-Hamas war

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and “Scream” franchise actor Melissa Barrera have been dropped by Hollywood companies after they both made comments about the Israel-Hamas war that drew scrutiny and accusations of antisemitism.

Sarandon was dropped by the United Talent Agency after she made remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York last week, according to a spokesperson for the firm, who did not elaborate on the decision.

The veteran actor’s listed representative did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on the firm’s decision.

Sarandon, a prolific political activist known for her left-wing views, received criticism after she said at a Nov. 17 rally that people who are “afraid of being Jewish at this time” are “getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

The remarks were recorded in a video published by the New York Post. The tabloid reported that the actor called for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which has been under siege and bombarded by Israeli forces since the Hamas terror attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

The comments attracted attention on social media. Aviva Klompas, a former speechwriter for Israel’s mission at the United Nations, tweeted that she believed Sarandon was “saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault.”

In other comments at the Nov. 17 rally, Sarandon said criticism of Israel should not be conflated with antisemitism. “There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel,” she said, according to The New York Times.

“I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia,” she went on to say.

In a separate development, Spyglass Media Group confirmed that it dropped up-and-coming actor Melissa Barrera from the “Scream” horror series after a series of Instagram posts that reportedly condemned Israel in strong terms.

She also appeared to echo an antisemitic trope about Jewish control of the media, reportedly writing in one post: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.” (NBC News has not seen the posts; Variety reported on them.)

Actress Melissa Barrera in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 20, 2023. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Barrera's publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Spyglass' decision.

“We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” Spyglass said in a statement.

The company co-produced the two most recent installments in the "Scream" series; Paramount Pictures handled distribution.

Sarandon is a five-time Oscar nominee who won the best actress award for her performance in “Dead Man Walking.” She is also known for her roles in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Bull Durham” and “Thelma & Louise.”

Barrera appeared in the fifth and sixth installments of the “Scream” franchise, and she had been slated to appear in future installments. She also acted in the Starz series “Vida” and the big-screen adaptation of the musical “In the Heights,” released in 2021.

The war between Israel and Hamas has roiled Hollywood. Maha Dakhil, an agent at Creative Artists Agency, drew criticism after posting messages on social media that accused Israel of “genocide.” (She has removed the posts and apologized.)

The Writers Guild of America was criticized by some members after the union did not immediately send out a statement condemning the Hamas assault in Israel, which killed more than 1,000 people. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 14,000 people in Gaza.