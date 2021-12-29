Suspect in deadly hit-and-run tussles with courtroom guards

The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash, that killed two South Florida children, tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation on Wednesday.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and booked on a slew of charges connected to Monday's crash that ended in the deaths of Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, Broward County Sheriff's deputies said.

After charges were read in a Fort Lauderdale court on Wednesday, the handcuffed, heavily tattooed Greer struggled with a deputy and knocked over a podium.

He angrily said, “You can’t make me stay in this (inaudible)!” as he was led away. Judge Joseph Murphy called Greer an "extreme flight risk" and ordered him held held without bond.

Greer was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2009 Honda Accord at 2:48 p.m. EST on Monday when the vehicle plowed into six children near 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave. in Wilton Manors, Broward County Sheriff's deputies said.

The crash happened as a Broward County Transit bus was coming out of a passenger drop and merging into the roadway when the "driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus," according to a sheriff's statement.

Moments later, the Honda "drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave., striking multiple children," the statement continued.

Two children were pronounced deceased on scene while Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and Audre Fleming, 2, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

The car was found just blocks away from the crash site with "damage consistent with being involved in this crash," including a missing front bumper "which was located at the scene of the crash," deputies said.

Greer was arrested and has “confessed to his involvement in the crash,” deputies said.

The suspect will be represented by a public defender, Broward County prosecutors said. But as of Wednesday afternoon, his case had yet been assigned to a lawyer within the Public Defender for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit for Broward County, records showed.