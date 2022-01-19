Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians fined $50,000 for striking one of his players

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for slapping and elbowing one of his own players during a playoff game this past weekend, officials said Wednesday.

The ugly incident unfolded Sunday in the third quarter in Tampa after the Bucs recovered a muffed punt, which they cashed in for a touchdown and 24-0 lead over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

In the aftermath of the recovery, Arians could be seen slapping Andrew Adams in the helmet and directing an elbow into the player's shoulder.

The league's website first reported the fine on Wednesday, before an NFL spokesman confirmed the $50,000 penalty to NBC News.

Earlier this week, Arians was asked if he had any regrets about the encounter and he firmly said: "No."

The coach said Adams was unnecessarily mixing it up with Eagles players and could have cost the Bucs a 15-yard penalty.

"I've seen enough dumb (things)," Arians told reporters. "You can't pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position and he's trying to pull a guy out out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off that guy so he didn't get a penalty."

However, replays of the incident showed Arians went after Adams as the Bucs safety was walking backward, away Philadelphia's Marcus Epps — and with down judge Patrick Turner clearly in between the two players.

A spokesman for the NFL Players Association declined comment on Wednesday on the fine levied against Arians.

"It's not a great look," NBC football analyst Chris Simms said of Sunday's incident in Tampa. "It's 2021, you don't see like that happen anymore."

Simms offered a mild a defense of the 69-year-old coach.

"I know it doesn't fly anymore," Simms said Tuesday. "But I also think there's a faction of the old school football world, myself included, where I grew up in an era, and you did too, where the head high school coach, he smacked you in the head at times. He grabbed your face mask and told you what an effing idiot you were. That's kind of the old school football world. We've lost that in the last 10 or 15 years But that's the school he's from a little bit."

The defending champion Bucs play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST, in a game that'll be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of Saturday night's Green Bay-San Francisco contest in the NFC title game a week from Sunday.