Ticketmaster cancels general sale for U.S. dates on SUGA of BTS' tour due to high demand

Ticketmaster announced Wednesday it had canceled the rest of the sale rounds for BTS member SUGA’s upcoming Agust D tour.

“Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale,” the company tweeted.

Similar to previous high-profile tours, Ticketmaster divided SUGA’s ticket presales into staggered categories: a Verified Fan presale for those in the ARMY MEMBER fan club and a General Verified Fan presale.

The company warned fans that the demand was high and exceeded the number of available tickets. It also stated that all available tickets would be released during the first round of presale.

“If all tickets are purchased during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be any additional sales,” Ticketmaster tweeted on Feb. 28 ahead of the first round of presale.

While Ticketmaster canceled the remaining sales due to demand, fans pointed out that tickets were not totally sold out. Instead, many of the remaining tickets appeared to be “Official Platinum,” meaning Ticketmaster adjusted the prices based on demand.

“Interesting…these are still available,” another tweeted, alongside a picture of available Official Platinum tickets.

Neither Ticketmaster nor representatives for SUGA responded to requests for comment.

Fans believed the inflated prices were preventing many from securing tickets. Several demanded that Ticketmaster release Official Platinum tickets at face value so that more fans could have the opportunity to see SUGA.

“stop with the platinum tickets. i still see them on there 5 hours later, popping in then greying out then appearing again. release them at the fixed prices,” one fan tweeted.

“GET RID OF THE PLATINUM AND OPEN UP THE WAITLIST,” one person tweeted.

Ticketmaster has come under intense scrutiny in recent months as fans have struggled to secure tickets for high-profile artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Public sale for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour was also canceled due to high demand.

Following the debacle of the Eras tour sale, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing in January to examine Ticketmaster’s outsize role in the ticketing industry. Senators were critical of Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation in 2010, and investigated whether a lack of competition in the ticketing industry has unfairly hurt customers.