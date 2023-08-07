TikTok-beloved animal sanctuary thanks followers for their help following pneumonia outbreak

An Oregon-based animal sanctuary is thanking TikTok users for helping settle some of the vet bills after several of its dogs contracted a rare type of pneumonia.

Lee Asher, owner of The Asher House in Estacada, near Portland, went viral over the weekend after posting a somber video on TikTok and Instagram sharing news that the sanctuary was hit hard "with a rare type of pneumonia ... its unpredictable, fast-acting and quickly leads to an infection in the lungs."

Roo, one of the sanctuary's dogs, died as a result of the illness, Asher said, with four other pups going in and out of the emergency room over the weekend.

Lillie is on oxygen while in the ICU for pneumonia. @theasherhouse via TikTok

The organization “rescues and rehabilitate animals that have been abused, abandoned or discarded and provide them with a safe home,” according to its website.

Since the sanctuary has a quarantine system, Asher said it was unclear how the outbreak started. He said that other dogs in the area were also impacted by the illness.

“Unfortunately, many of the emergency clinics don’t even have a room for us because they are dealing with this,” Asher said. “Their oxygen chambers are full. So this is something that is new not only to the Asher House, this is new to the community. The doctors aren’t really sure where this is stemming from or how this is happening.”

Asher said that a “large handful” of his 42 dogs became sick, but five of them “got it the worst.”

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

In a video update posted Sunday, Asher shared that the rest of his hospitalized animals had been brought home and are recovering.

He also thanked his 1.2 million TikTok followers for donating over $50,000 to cover vet bills and oxygen chambers for the recovering dogs.

“I want to let you guys know we don’t want to take more than what we need,” he said in a video Sunday. “Because of your support already, we do not need any more donations.”

Asher told his followers that the symptoms he noticed in his dogs before they had to be rushed to the emergency clinics included coughing and a lack of appetite. He added that pet owners shouldn’t worry if their dogs don’t exhibit the symptoms.

Asher also said that one of the sanctuary’s dogs, Lily, had 20% of her lung removed due to the illness. While Lily is recovering, he said the veterinarians were going to do a biopsy on her lung tissue to learn more about the disease.

“When we get those results back, we’ll have way more answers,” Asher said in his video posted Sunday.

Andrea Cantu-Schomus, director of communications at the Oregon Department of Agriculture, told NBC News in an email that the state veterinarian had not received reports of “animal influenza” or pneumonia as of Monday morning.

“The state veterinarian has received secondhand information about possible animal influenza cases at the animal sanctuary and is investigating. There is no evidence of any human connection currently,” Cantu-Schomus said in an email.

Asher said he would update his followers as he learned new information. For now, he said he is focusing on the animals’ recovery and mourning the loss of Roo.

Under his videos, Asher and his dogs received an outpouring of support from followers.

“Appreciate your vulnerability, honesty and updates. You and your staff are amazing. Thank you all,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m so relieved," another added. "Much love to you and your staff and doggies."