TSA officers find 23 weapons in man's carry-on bag at Virginia airport

Transportation Security Administration officers found 23 weapons in an unidentified man's carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the agency.

Among the weapons were a dagger, a switchblade, a pair of brass knuckles, eleven knives and nine disposable scalpels, according to the TSA.

Officers found the weapons when the man’s carry-on bag was being scanned in an X-ray machine at the checkpoint, the release notes. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police issued the man a citation following the findings, according to the release.

The weapons would have been allowed in a checked bag, according to the release, which also notes that the myTSA app includes a feature clarifying what passengers can and cannot bring in carry-on bags.

Various types of firearms are allowed in checked bags, many of which come with special instructions on how they must be packed, according to the TSA, which also notes that "the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."

The agency "may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person" if passengers transport prohibited items, according to its website.