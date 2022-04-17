Two killed in Houston following car crash into Amtrak train

Two people were killed Saturday night in Houston after their car crashed into an Amtrak train when the driver of the car tried to beat the train at a railroad crossing, police said.

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. local time at Beaumont Highway and Van Hut Lane, when the driver of the Chrysler 300 drove around the crossing arms that signaled the approaching train, according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which also notes that flashing red lights and a bell were activated at the crossing to indicate the train’s arrival.

On impact with the train, the car engulfed in flames and the driver and passenger of the car were ejected, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A train collided with a vehicle, killing two people in northeast Harris County, Texas, on April 16, 2022. KPRC

Two passengers on the Amtrak train were transported to a local hospital, according to Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods.

The train, which was traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles, had 81 passengers onboard at the time of the crash, said Woods, who added that the train remained upright and intact on the rails following the crash.

Amtrak is working with the Vehicle Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash, according to Woods and a statement from the sheriff’s office.