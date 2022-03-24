Ukrainian-American missionary allegedly kidnapped by Russian forces

The wife of an American pastor said her husband was kidnapped by Russian forces last week in Melitopol, a city of 150,000 in Ukraine's south.

Speaking to NBC News by phone from Melitopol, Helen Bodyu said she and her family watched as her husband Dmitry Bodyu, 50, was taken by about eight to 10 troops on the morning of Saturday, March 19.

The Bodyu family has not heard from Dmitry since he was taken, Helen and their daughter Esther Bodyu-Ogawa said, and word of his kidnapping took days to become public because the city was captured by Russia and the troops confiscated the family's cell phones and devices.

"They just came in in the morning," Helen Bodyu said. "They took our phones, gadgets, computers, documents — and took him somewhere. I don’t know where."

The Russian troops were not aggressive, Helen said, and she could not hear what they were saying as she waited in the living room and they spoke to her husband in the kitchen.

Helen added that the Russian troops seemed to know he was a pastor and confiscated his U.S. passport.

Melitopol, a city of 150,000 in the country's south, was captured when Russian forces made early gains in their invasion of Ukraine shortly after they advanced from bases in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Dmitry Bodyu was born in the Soviet Union and immigrated with his parents to the U.S. when he was 17, Helen said, and moved back to Ukraine again later in life.

Speaking by phone, Dmitry's daughter Esther Bodyu-Ogawa said her father left Crimea after the Russian annexation in 2014 because of his American citizenship

Dmitry resettled in Melitopol, Ukraine just over the de-facto border, after leaving Crimea, Esther said.

Bodyu is pastor for Word of Life Church in Melitopol, where he urged residents to seek shelter shortly after the Russian invasion.

Esther said that the troops vaulted a high wall around their home and asked if Dmitry was an American citizen, and he said yes. The troops looked through Dmitry's social media postings before taking him, Esther said.

Dmitry's daughter, who is 30 and lives in Hawaii, said she is "shocked" that her father was targeted.

"All he's doing is just helping such a huge amount of people that were hiding in the church, which was like over 50 people," she said Thursday morning. "And he was feeding all of them too throughout this whole situation."

The U.S. State Department said it is aware of the reports but declined to comment on the alleged kidnapping for privacy reasons.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Irene Vereshchuk, said her office was not aware of the alleged abduction.

Earlier this week, Vereshchuk told NBC news that at least 14 local leaders had been kidnapped or abducted by Russian forces since the invasion began.

Earlier in March Ukrainian authorities said that Melitopol’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was abducted and later released. In an interview with Sky News, he said that he had been exchanged for nine Russian soldiers as part of a prisoner swap.