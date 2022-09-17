Mid-air plane crash leaves 3 dead in Colorado, authorities say

Three people are dead after two planes collided mid-air in Colorado Saturday, authorities said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and the number of fatalities.

No one with the sheriff’s office could be immediately reached Saturday for additional information.

The collision was first reported at 8:54 a.m., according to NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver.

One of the planes was found in a field in the 10,000 block of Niwot Rd., while the other aircraft was discovered closer to the 9,700 block of Niwot Rd, the news outlet reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement a single-engine Cessna 172 was one of the airplanes in the collision. Two people were on board the aircraft, according to the FAA.

The mid-air collision occurred near the Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, Colo., around 8:50 a.m., the FAA said.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted the second plane that crashed was a Sonex Xenos.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate with the NTSB leading the investigation, the FAA said.