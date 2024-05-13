'His body and my neck': Woman recalls punk singer's stage dive that sent her to hospital paralyzed

An Australian punk rock singer jumped into a western New York crowd and badly injured a fan that he landed on, sending her to the hospital paralyzed, she and loved ones said Monday.

Since the April 30 incident during the Trophy Eyes concert at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, 24-year-old Bird Piché had regained use of her arms and some leg function — but not full use of her hands and toes, Piché and her family told NBC News.

She had suffered “a catastrophic spinal cord injury” at the concert, according to a GoFundMe set up to aid in her recovery, and was stunned by the diagnosis.

"When you hear about these types of injuries, they're obviously very serious so I didn't expect to have any recovery," Piché said from her hospital bed.

Bird Piché. Bird Piché

The family feared the worst when Piché, named after legendary saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker, was rushed to the hospital.

"We were even worried she wasn't going to make it," mom Amy Leigh Flaminio said.

Piché never blacked out during the incident and said she clearly remembered how Trophy Eyes front man John Floreani leaped backward into the audience.

"It was like his body, and my neck," Piché said. "It was a crowd surfing thing.”

Piché said she's been following Trophy Eyes since 2016 and understands these sort of stage antics are not uncommon at punk performances.

"It's pretty typical at these kinds of shows," she said. "I didn't really know what to expect, but I definitely didn't expect to be in a hospital after the concert."

"I have a long road ahead, but I'm very optimistic right now," she said.

Piché, her mother and stepfather declined comment when asked if they're considering any civil action, stemming from the April 30 incident.

For now, Piché and her family are just focusing their efforts on getting her back to 100%.

"I'm going to rehab either later today or tomorrow, but they do think I'll have full recovery," Piché said. "Nothing is certain, obviously, but they are predicting l will have full recovery of everything."

Piché now has "gross motor skills," the most basic movements of arms and legs. But she hopes to attain "fine motor skills" and the ability to make intricate finger and toe movements to achieve basic, everyday tasks.

Bird Piché running four days before the incident. Bird Piché

"So my legs, it's involuntary, have been kicking a lot lately. I can't control it," said Piché, who works as a patient service specialist for Planned Parenthood. "My arms, they're — besides my hand dexterity — almost fully there. My fingers don't have full movement."

Considering what the family was told on the night of April 30, the current outlook is better than expected.

"It's going to be a long road but the early signs are so promising, it's exciting," Flaminio said.

A representative for Trophy Eyes could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

The band is still traveling in the United States and has a gig set for Tuesday night in Berkeley, California.

Several days after the incident, the band said it was "heartbroken" by the incident and urged their fans to donate to a GoFundMe set up for Piché.

"This situation has shaken us all to our core," the band said in a statement. "Please keep Bird in your thoughts."

The April 30 show was cut short as Floreani rode in the ambulance with Piché, her family said. The band donated $5,000 to Piché through the GoFundMe account.