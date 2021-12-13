‘I can’t believe I’m even here,’ candle factory employee says

MAYFIELD, Ky. — His Friday night shift was supposed to go on as usual. Mark Saxton showed up for work 30 minutes early, as he always does, greeted friends and got down to business. As a forklift operator at Mayfield Consumer Pro

ducts' candle factory, he loads and unloads trucks.

Saxton, who lives in Mayfield, was doing just that when, a few hours into the night, after a third tornado warning, he suddenly felt he might really be in danger.

Saxton, 37, walked to an outside door, opened it and saw for himself the ice-cream-swirling-shaped cloud heading directly for him. He turned and was headed to a tornado-safe hallway close by in the building.

“I started backing up,” said Saxton, who had started his job in March.

He was out of time.

Within seconds, the churning winds stuck, and chaos erupted.

“Tiles and concrete started falling,” he said. Walls imploded. “Everyone started running, so I just dropped to the ground. I got in a fetal position and the concrete slab fell on top of me.”

He felt himself being picked up by the force, and then he was on the building's collapsed roof.

All around him were co-workers crying out for help, he said.

A couple of miles away, near downtown, Saxton’s wife and six children were in just as much danger. As they hid in the closet of their one-story house, the storm ripped away the roof and parts of the walls.

Mark and Courtney Saxton look at their home which was devastated during a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 12, 2021. Mark Saxton is a survivor of the Candle factory. Deon Hampton / NBC News

His wife, Courtney Saxton, 38, passed out during the ordeal due to a heart condition, Mark Saxton said.

Neighbors managed to ensure his family's safety, and nobody died.

The scene was much more grim back at the factory.

Despite minor cuts and bruises, Saxton survived the direct hit. He was pulled out with only scrapes to his back and arm.

However, the same can’t be said of many of his coworkers, including three close friends and his cousin, Robert Daniels, a corrections officer who, Saxton said, was overseeing inmates from the city's Restricted Custody Center who were working in the factory.

With the city still out of power on Sunday, Saxton found himself at a shelter just outside town where he and several other relatives who also lost their homes slept overnight.

Mark Saxton reflected on his last moments with his cousin, a life taken literally in the blink of an eye.

Before the tornado hit, they had joked about how enjoyable and easy their jobs were — compared with other, harder jobs they’ve had in the past. He said he’ll never forget Daniels.

“He was just always happy and had a good spirit,” said, Mark Saxton, pondering why he survived when his cousin and so many others didn’t.

“I really didn’t think I was gonna make it. If you see the people that were beside me ... I can’t believe I’m even here,” he said.

Mayfield resident Colette Moorman, 30, prepared for the tornado as best as possible.

She and her children also hid in closets to stay safe.

Speaking about the tornado from the shelter on Sunday, Moorman said she knew the twister was nearby when she felt the change in air pressure and her ears began to pop.

“We lost everything,” she said.

Mayfield's Jasmine Blocker, 34, didn’t have much damage done to her home yet still ended up staying at the shelter because she’s without electricity.

“I think it’s gonna take a lot to repair Mayfield. It’s not even damaged. It’s gone and destroyed. We have to rebuild not repair and it’s gonna take from everybody,” Blocker said.