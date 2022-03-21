'We don't want spring break here': Miami Beach declares state of emergency after shootings

The City of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency over concerns about mitigating spring break crowds for a second year in a row, the announcement coming after two shootings over the weekend.

Rowdy tourists have created an "unacceptable" atmosphere of fear in the city, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said Monday in a joint press conference with police and other local officials. Gelber said he couldn't allow people to come to the city only to worry about being shot.

"I know this might be happening all over the country, as I've seen on some national reports, but frankly that doesn't make anybody feel better right here," Gelber said. "Because this is our city and we cannot allow it to descend into this kind of chaos and disorder."

Five bystanders were hospitalized as a result of two random shootings over the weekend, according to NBC South Florida.

Police said they found two women with non-life threatening injuries after responding to reports of gunshots around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Three others were injured the prior morning from a shooting on Ocean Drive near 8th Street, NBC South Florida reported.

Gelber told reporters that if he could stop the influx of spring break crowds, he would. But with revelers still streaming into the city, he said the result is that authorities are pushed to impose more extreme responses — including a curfew. The curfew is an attempt to push back against the reputation that Miami Beach is "24-hour party city," Gelber said.

The midnight curfew will go into place on Thursday and remain in effect until 6 a.m. on March 28, said City Manager Alina Hudak, who signed the order.

“We don’t want spring break here ... but they keep coming," Gelber said. "People keep coming here in large numbers, such large numbers that it creates an almost impossible situation for our police.”

This is the second year in a row Miami Beach authorities have issued a state of emergency tied to the surge in spring break visitors.Last year, Gelber announced an 8 p.m. curfew for the South Beach neighborhood's entertainment district in an effort to control crowds and potential Covid-19 outbreaks. Violence spread through the city as crowds broke out into brawls.

Police made hundreds of arrests, prompting an extension of what was initially only a 72-hour state of emergency. Authorities made clear that the blame did not lay solely with the typical college co-eds associated with the holiday surge.

Cheap airfare, sunshine and a lack of mask or social distancing restrictions were associated with a new and more unruly kind of spring break last year.

It was a spring break "like no other" former city manager Raul Aguila said at the time, citing Florida's lax Covid rules with drawing all kinds of crowds to the area.