'The Full Monty' and 'Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson dies at 75

Tom Wilkinson, best known for his roles in "The Full Monty," and "Batman Begins," died suddenly at his home Saturday, his family said. The Oscar-nominated actor was 75.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30th. His wife and family were with him," his agent said in a statement. "The family asks for privacy at this time."

Wilkinson was best known for playing former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in “The Full Monty,” a 1997 comedy about a group of unemployed steel workers who formed a male striptease act.

He also appeared in numerous other movies including “Batman Begins,” “Valkyrie,” “Michael Clayton,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

He received a best actor Academy Award nomination for “In The Bedroom” and a best supporting actor Academy Award nomination for “Michael Clayton.”

In 2005, Wilkinson was recognized for his service to drama when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire, according to The Associated Press.

