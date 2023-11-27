'The Late Show' on hold this week while Stephen Colbert recovers from burst appendix

There will be no new "The Late Show" episodes this week while host Stephen Colbert recovers from a ruptured appendix.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?'" the host joked on social media Monday. "Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."

His appendix is gone, but his humor is intact.

“Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he wrote.

When the appendix, a “finger-shaped pouch that sticks out from the colon on the lower right side of the belly," bursts, infection spreads and requires immediate surgery, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is the second time “The Late Show” has had to go off the air since it returned to CBS in early October after the end of the Writers Guild of America strike. The host missed shows earlier this fall after testing positive with Covid.