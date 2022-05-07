'It made me feel low': Black students urge passage of Crown Act to end hair discrimination

Diamond Campbell, a powerlifter at Bruce High School in Mississippi, was almost disqualified from the state championship April 1.

But it wasn't because of her form. It was because of her hair.

"I remember looking back, and on the board, it'll be green or red. If it's green, you know, you got it. You can go on and do the next weight," Campbell, 16, said in a recent interview, recalling the moment she stepped off the platform after completing her first lift. "So I looked at the board, and it was red. I was confused."

A judge informed one of her coaches that Campbell would need to remove the beads securing the ends of her braids in order to stay in the competition.

A viral photo of some of Campbell's teammates and competitors frantically helping her remove the beads has been shared on Facebook more than 35,000 times, with many people remarking it was an "amazing" and "awesome" display of good sportsmanship. But Campbell; her mother, Melody; and a host of others said they see something different when they look at the image: the results of hair discrimination.

Diamond Campbell with her mother, Melody Campbell. Imani Khayyam for NBC News

In interviews with NBC News, the parents of two children singled out over their natural hairstyles or textures said their experiences highlight the necessity of the Crown Act, which would ban hair discrimination in workplaces, schools and other contexts. The name "Crown" stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

The bill passed the House in March, with a vote of 235-189 mostly along party lines, but it has a murky future in the evenly divided Senate. President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill into law.

The act would allow Black people and others to wear their hair how they want without fear of being punished or targeted. More than a dozen states — including California, New Jersey and New York — have passed versions of the bill.

Campbell said her experience last month speaks to the need for it.

"I had to finish the lift in a way where my hair wasn't the way that I wanted it to be. It made me feel less confident," she said. "And it stripped, like, a little bit of myself away at that point."

The Mississippi High School Activities Association has since changed the rule and said powerlifters will be allowed to wear beads next season.

But Campbell, a junior at Bruce High School, where a majority of the student body is white, said that will do nothing to address the trauma she experienced.

"I tried to forget about it because it did make me feel bad," she said. "It made me feel low, like humiliated in a way."

"I'm just a teenage girl," she added.