A romance author charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of her husband scored a legal victory this week when a judge ruled a blog she wrote titled “How to Murder Your Husband” can’t be presented as evidence against her.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy's murder trial began Monday in her spouse's death. The lifeless body of Daniel Brophy, 63, was found on June 2, 2018, inside the Oregon Culinary Institute where he taught, authorities said.

Crampton-Brophy, then 68, was arraigned on a charge of murder in September 2018. She has pleaded not guilty.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet told jurors Monday that Crampton-Brophy was motivated by greed and a $1.4 million insurance policy, The Oregonian reported.

Crampton-Brophy has been in custody since her arrest, according to The Oregonian. The couple held a large wedding ceremony in 1997 but weren’t legally married until shortly before Daniel Brophy’s killing, when they signed the official paperwork in Washington County, according to Crampton-Brophy’s attorneys.

Police in 2018 did not release a possible motive, but said in a statement that based “on information learned during the investigation, detectives believe Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy is the suspect in Daniel C. Brophy’s murder.”

Investigators determined there were no signs of force or struggle and no signs of robbery. Brophy still had his wallet, cellphone and car keys with him, according to court documents.

Traffic cameras show Crampton-Brophy’s minivan approaching and departing from city streets near the institute close to the apparent time of the shooting, court documents said.

NBC affiliate KGW in Portland reported that before jurors entered the room Monday, the judge ruled in favor of a defense motion barring jurors from hearing about the defendant’s blog she wrote 11 years ago: “How to Murder Your Husband.”

The post was old, it was written for a writing seminar and any value it might have, the judge said, was outweighed by the prejudice it may cause in the jury, according to KGW’s report.

Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras could not be reached Tuesday for comment on his decision. Court authorities could not immediately provide NBC News with the judge’s ruling on the motion.

Crampton-Brophy described herself on her website as the author of “fiction books under the Romance Suspense genre.” Among her works is a series with the tagline “Wrong never felt so right,” which includes titles such as “The Wrong Hero,” “The Wrong Brother” and “The Wrong Husband.”

“The Wrong Husband” is about a woman who hatches a plan to run away from her abusive husband while on an anniversary trip overseas with him. Her escape efforts are sidetracked when the cruise ship they are on wrecks off the coast of Italy.

Brophy’s murder stunned the community. After his slaying, at a vigil outside the culinary school where he taught for decades, students remembered him as an inspiring instructor with a good sense of humor who helped to shape their careers.

Crampton-Brophy also mourned him at the vigil, saying, “Daniel was one of the few people I’ve ever known who did exactly what he wanted in life and loved doing it. He was a person who did what he loved: he loved teaching, he loved mushrooms, he loved his family.”

Lead defense attorney Lisa Maxfield said Monday in court Crampton-Brophy and her finances both deteriorated after her husband’s death. Crampton-Brophy wasn’t listed on the deed to the couple’s home and grief prevented her from returning to her day job selling Medicare policies, Maxfield said, according to The Oregonian.

The defendant lost “a great listener, a wonderful lover, a consummate chef and true life-partner,” Maxfield said.

The “circumstantial case” against Crampton-Brophy “begs you to cast a blind eye to the most powerful evidence of all: love,” the defense attorney said. Her client had no reason to kill her husband, Maxfield said.

Prosecutors said Crampton-Brophy used a Glock pistol she bought at a Portland gun show to shoot her husband, after previously buying a “ghost gun” assembly kit online, The Oregonian reported.

She then allegedly swapped out the gun’s barrel with an identical mechanism, preventing forensic experts from matching the spent bullets with the original slide-racking system, which law enforcement officers were never able to recover, prosecutors said.

The trial is expected to last seven weeks.