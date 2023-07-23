'Do not release the dog with his hands up!': Black man mauled by police canine following Ohio pursuit

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A police dog mauled a Black man in Ohio during a July 4th traffic stop after he surrendered to authorities with his hands raised in the air following a "lengthy pursuit," according to officials.

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) attempted to stop 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose who was driving a semi-tractor trailer because it "was missing a left rear mud flap," according to an incident report. Rose was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 35 and failed to stop for the inspector and troopers who were called in for help.

Stop sticks were deployed twice on the vehicle before it came to a stop on U.S. Route 23.

"After several times of being ordered to exit the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle from the driver’s side door," the incident report stated. "The driver was given orders to get down on the ground and the suspect would not comply."

Rose can be seen on video released by the OSHP standing in front of troopers with his hands in the air.

An officer with the Circleville Police Department who has a K9 with him can be heard telling Rose to "go on the ground or you’re gonna get bit." Meanwhile, a trooper with the OSHP is telling Rose to "come to me."

It was then that the Circleville Police Department officer, identified as "R. Speakman," deployed his K9.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up!" a trooper can be heard yelling multiple times ahead of Speakman releasing the dog.

The video shows the dog running towards Rose, who came to his knees as Speakman released the K9.

Video appears to show the dog biting and pulling Rose by his arm as he screams loudly.

"Get it off!" Rose screams repeatedly.

"Get the dog off of him!" a trooper is heard yelling.

Other officers on the scene can be heard calling for a first aid kit.

Jadarrius Rose is handcuffed after dog was pulled away. Ohio State Highway Patrol

Rose was eventually taken into custody and "troopers immediately provided first aid and contacted EMS to respond," according to a statement from the OSHP.

It's not clear if the officer responsible for directing the dog to attack Rose is facing any disciplinary action.

The OSHP clarified that “the canine involved in the incident is from the Circleville Police Department and not the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

"This case remains under investigation and the Patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time," Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura with the OSHP told NBC News.

The Circleville Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.