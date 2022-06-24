'Very pregnant' sea lion found on California golf course is returned to the Pacific Ocean

SeaWorld staff on Thursday rescued a pregnant sea lion who was found on a California golf course and released her back into the Pacific Ocean.

A rescue team was called to the Omni La Costa Golf Course in Carlsbad, about 30 miles north of San Diego, and found a "very pregnant" sea lion, according to a statement from SeaWorld.

"We assume she traveled up the lagoon to get to the golf course and that the tide was high last night to get her there," officials said in the statement.

The team was able to get her on a rescue truck and over to Carlsbad State Beach to release her back into the ocean.

"She looked in good health, and due to her pregnancy, the ocean is the best location for her to be and give birth when she is ready," the statement said.

Video released by SeaWorld showed the sea lion being returned to the ocean as dozens of people watched.

"She's moving," someone in the clip can be heard saying. "Go, mama! Go!"

The rescue wasn't the first of its kind. One sea lion has been reported to roam away from the safety of the water and onto California city streets at least seven times, according to SeaWorld.

In January, morning commuters reported that the animal, now nicknamed Freeway, was on the eastbound State Route 94 near Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol said. Freeway was rescued and eventually returned to sea.

In April, Freeway was pulled out of Chollas Creek, a concrete-lined stormwater channel.

While other sea lions have been caught loitering near diners in La Jolla or coming uncomfortably close to beachgoers, none in recent times appears to have amassed the inland mileage of Freeway.

California’s sea lion population has been growing enough that San Diego officials have closed some areas popular with tourists to give the animals space.