A high school All-American basketball player in Nevada was shot multiple times over the weekend at a house party in North Las Vegas, police said.

Aaliyah Gayles, 18, a senior committed to play at the University of Southern California, was one of four people injured Saturday night at the gathering, said North Las Vegas police spokesperson Alexander Cuevas.

Gayles was wounded in her lower extremities during the 11:15 p.m. shooting, police said in a released statement.

A second adult and two juveniles were also wounded and in stable condition when police arrived.

No arrests have been announced.

Gayles’ relatives could not be reached for comment.

The 5-foot-9-inch point guard at Spring Valley High School is third-best among all players at her position in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN.

She made the McDonald’s All-American team and is considered a five-star recruit.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb called Gayles one of the "strongest, most resilient young people" she has ever known.

"I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve," Gottleib said in a statement Tuesday. "We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the athlete had emergency surgery Sunday, and that on Monday, she was conscious and had undergone a third surgery.

Gayles averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists to lead her team to the Class 5A state tournament, the Review-Journal reported.

A GoFundMe page said Gayles is “a loving daughter, selfless person, loyal captain and humble basketball player. Aaliyah’s life is basketball, and her dream has always been to pursue a professional career in the game that has defined her.”

The account also said she had sustained about 10 shots to her extremities.