'What a storm': Las Vegas hit with fresh flash floods as rain pours into casino

Las Vegas was hit with fresh flash floods Thursday night just two weeks after casinos and hotels in the tourist hotspot were flooded with water during torrential rainfall.

In video shared on social media, floodwater could be seen pouring into a one casino, while a parking garage appeared transformed into a fast-moving river.

Sharing video of water pummeling down onto the blackjack tables of Planet Hollywood's casino, one Twitter user, Sean Sable, wrote: "You’re not going to believe this, but I’m not sure if it’s raining more inside @PHVegas or outside."

Sable said he captured the footage at around 9:20 p.m. PT (12 a.m. Friday ET) prior to a show by magician and illusionist Chris Angel.

In another video, water could be seen rushing through a parking garage.

Flooding was also captured by social media users near Def Con 2022, an annual hackers convention being held at Caesars Forum in Paradise, Nevada.

"What a storm!" the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said in a tweet Thursday evening.

According to the weather service, the Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada, picked up at least 0.58 inches of rainfall with the downpour.

"This brings our monsoon season rainfall total to 1.28'!" the weather service said.

The weather service had earlier issued a flood advisory for the Las Vegas Valley until 12:15 a.m. local time (3:15 a.m. ET). It warned of hazards including heavy rain, nuisance flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning, adding that drivers should “never attempt to drive through flood waters.”

It comes on the heels of cleanup efforts to address the damage caused by major rains in Las Vegas last month.

During those rains, videos posted online also showed water pouring from ceilings at the Planet Hollywood and Caesars Palace resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. Meanwhile, water had also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started seeping in through their sportsbook video wall.