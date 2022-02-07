'We're taking care of our people': Billie Eilish pauses concert to give fan an inhaler

Billie Eilish halted her concert in Atlanta over the weekend to help a fan in the crowd get an inhaler, according to several videos shared on social media.

The 20-year-old singer was performing at State Farm Arena on Saturday on her “Happier Than Ever” world tour when she noticed a fan in need of help.

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” she said on stage pointing into the crowd.

She then addressed her stage crew, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

Moments later she said, "It’s OK, you got one. Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd," as she reassured the crowd that all was well.

“We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she said in one clip, causing the crowd to erupt in cheers.

Her tour had just kicked off Thursday in New Orleans, followed by the second stop in Atlanta.

NBC News has reached out to Eilish's team for comment.

In wake of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott's November 2021 festival in Houston where 10 people died, including a 9-year-old boy, due to a horrific crowd surge, several artists have paused concerts to check on the well-being of their fans.

Later that same month, SZA paused a concert after someone fainted during a show in Salt Lake City. She asked staffers to hand out water and also addressed the Astroworld incident, saying, “Some may think, ‘Hey people pass out all the time.’ But people don’t die at concerts all the time.”