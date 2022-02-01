‘The Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley dies at 31

Moses J. Moseley, an actor known for his role on hit show "The Walking Dead," has died at the age of 31.

A representative for Moseley, who played one of Michonne's zombies on the AMC series, confirmed his death to NBC News on Monday.

They said an investigation into his death was underway.

"Moses was so loved by so many. He always had a smile ... and the most positive attitude," the representative said.

"We are extremely (saddened) about the loss of Moses, he was a beautiful person with a heart of gold and an extremely (talented) actor. Anyone who knew Moses was truly blessed to have him in their lives," they said.

AMC also released a statement on Twitter responding to news of Moseley’s death, writing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

In addition to his work on "The Walking Dead," Moseley also had roles on "Watchmen" and "Queen of the South." He also appeared in films such as "Joyful Noise," "The Internship" and "Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies."

Tributes for the actor poured in on social media, with former castmates from "The Walking Dead" remembering him as a kind and caring friend.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley," Jeremy Palko, who played Andy on the series, said on Twitter.

“Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being,” he said, sharing a photo with Moseley. “You will be missed my friend.”

“I can’t believe this. This is just devastating,” actor Melissa Cowan, who portrayed the "Bicycle Girl" walker in season 1 of "The Walking Dead," wrote on Facebook.

“I can’t even imagine! My heart is broken. He was such as genuinely nice, caring guy, full of love and zest,” she wrote. “I enjoyed hanging out and getting to know him on set and at various cons over the past 12 years!! A kind soul gone way (too) soon.”