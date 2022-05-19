1 dead, 1 in critical condition in shooting after Tennessee high school graduation

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that erupted Wednesday after a high school graduation ceremony held on a Tennessee college campus, police said.

Gunfire broke out as people were leaving the ceremony for Riverdale High School that took place at the Murphy Center on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin said in a Wednesday night news conference.

Officers with the university and the Murfreesboro police departments responded to the shooting at about 8:51 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds near the tennis courts outside Murphy Center, Goodwin said.

One was pronounced dead and the other was critical but stable, according to officials.

"Tonight’s shooting at MTSU is a tragedy. We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the victim injured," Goodwin said.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for one suspect in the shooting. A description of the suspect has not been released.

“We’re asking for the public’s patience as the investigation is very much still active,” Goodwin said.

It wasn’t clear if the victims or the suspect were affiliated with the university or the high school. NBC News has reached out to Rutherford County Schools and Middle Tennessee State for comment.

A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said the ceremony celebrated some 450 graduates of Riverdale High and their family members. Riverdale High School will be closed Thursday as a precaution.

The university issued an alert to the campus about the shooting, urging students to “leave the area if possible or shelter in place.” That alert was lifted hours later.