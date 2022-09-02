1 dead, 1 injured after plane flips at Florida airport in severe weather

One person is dead and another injured after a twin-engine aircraft flipped over while taxiing for departure at the Orlando Executive Airport in Florida in severe weather Thursday, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said just two people were on board the aircraft, a Diamond DA42 Twin Star, when it flipped at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, the City of Orlando Fire Department said. The condition of the injured person was not clear as of early Friday morning.

The fire department said it had initially responded to the incident over reports of "two aircraft that crashed."

A spokesperson for the Orlando Executive Airport told NBC affiliate WESH, based in Daytona Beach, Florida, that another plane had flipped over in the incident, but did not have anyone inside.

They said the incident unfolded during unfavorable weather conditions.

The airport had shared a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Thursday warning of heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour until 5:15 p.m. The weather service advised residents to "seek shelter in a sturdy structure."

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board would be leading an investigation into the incident.