1 dead, 12 injured in shooting at Mississippi nightclub

A shooting at a Mississippi nightclub early Sunday left one person dead and at least a dozen others injured, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Sunday at the Oasis club in West Point, Mississippi.

A woman, identified as 20-year-old Taleese Chandler, died, and at least 12 people were injured, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department said.

Preliminary investigations indicate the shooting may have been planned in advance, officials said.

“From the time they got there to when the shooting occurred, there was a very small window. It wasn’t enough time for somebody to be arguing or fighting over a woman or something like that,” Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott told NBC News. “It was pretty well within a short timeframe that it happened.”

Scott said officials got the "perception" that there had been "some ongoing issues with different groups. Apparently they were all in the same building."

Authorities believe there were multiple shooters at the venue, but no arrests have been made in the case. The club has been shut down following the shooting.

“Investigators located multiple caliber shell casings from the scene,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

An out-of-town promoter was hosting an event at the club that night, and around 95% of those in attendance were from surrounding areas, according to the sheriff’s department.

"The club reported having 14 security guards present for the event, yet it is unclear how guns made it inside of the club," the department said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office, West Point Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.