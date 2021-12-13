IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

1 dead, 13 injured in drive-by shooting at vigil near Houston, authorities say

Three people were airlifted to hospital in critical condition after shots were fired at a crowd of around 50 people honoring the life of a homicide victim, officials said.
Harris County Sheriff's Dept
By Marlene Lenthang

One person was killed and at least 13 others wounded in a drive-by shooting at a candlelight vigil near Houston, Texas, Sunday night, officials said.

About 50 people were gathered for an outdoor celebration of life ceremony in Baytown, about 20 miles west of Houston.

The vigil was for a recent homicide victim from Baytown, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

At around 6:40 p.m. local time, a vehicle approached and someone from inside began shooting into the crowd, according to sheriff.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” Gonzalez said in a press conference Sunday night. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

Three people were taken to the hospital by Life Flight, air medical transport, in critical condition, Gonzalez said in a statement

Disha Allen, in their mid 20s, was pronounced deceased at the hospital following the shooting, Gonzalez said early Monday. 

The other wounded victims were treated at the hospital, some with "serious gunshot wound injuries," he added.

Gonzalez said Sunday night said one of the injured was “possibly a young child who perhaps sustained a wound.”

The motive for the attack is unknown and remains under investigation.

“The suspect or suspects in the case are believed to have been driving a small dark colored sedan," Gonzalez said.

"It's very early to know if there's any gang relation or not," the sheriff said Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU.

