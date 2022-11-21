1 dead, 16 hurt after SUV crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

One person was killed and 16 people were injured Monday morning after an SUV drove into a Massachusetts Apple store, officials said.

The dark-colored SUV smashed through the quintessential large glass windows at the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, authorities said, according to NBC Boston.

The Apple store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. Google Maps / Google Maps

The vehicle went straight through to the back of the store, pinning shoppers and employees. The extent of victims' injuries was unknown Monday afternoon.

The SUV was driven by a man, who has not been identified. Officials said the incident was being treated as a criminal investigation.

Hingham is about 16 miles south of Boston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.