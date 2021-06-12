1 dead, 2 children wounded in Savannah, Georgia, shooting

One person was dead and eight others, including two children, were injured in a shooting Friday night in Savannah, Georgia, authorities said.

A 2-year-old was struck in the foot, and a 13-year-old was also wounded, Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson. Those injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The deceased was described only as an adult. Other victims have serious or critical injuries, police said.

The 9 p.m. attack happened in a housing development called Hitch Village/Fred Wessels Homes, Johnson said.

Additional details were not available, and it wasn't clear if any suspects were in custody.