Denny’s restaurant sign falls on car in Kentucky, killing 1 and injuring 2

A 72-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured when a Denny’s restaurant sign in Kentucky fell from its post and crashed onto an occupied car below.

Police responded to a Denny's on the 2000 block of North Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of the fallen sign.

Photos show the sign on top of a blue vehicle, crushing in parts of the roof.

First responders extracted two women and a man from the wreckage and they were transported to local hospitals, where the 72-year-old victim died, Elizabethtown Police said in a news release.

Her identity has not been released pending family notification. The conditions of the other two victims were not immediately clear Friday morning.

An investigation into what caused the sign to fall is underway, but police said fierce winds likely contributed to the incident.

"I am able to say with certainty the wind was a factor. Very, very sad situation," Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham said.

Peak wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph were observed across parts of Kentucky on Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Louisville said.

NBC News has reached out to Denny's for comment.