1 dead, 2 injured in separate falls at Phish concert in San Francisco

One person died and two people were injured in separate falls during an arena concert Sunday in San Francisco for the band Phish, authorities said.

The legendary jam band was playing at the Chase Center near downtown San Francisco when the incidents occurred, a San Francisco Police Department spokesman said in a statement.

The first person, identified only as an adult man, fell just before 9 p.m. local time and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. Foul play isn't suspected, the spokesman said.

Citing an ongoing investigation, the spokesman, Robert Rueca, declined to say if the person fell from an upper level.

A witness cited by the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper said he was in a top row of the arena, which also hosts the Golden State Warriors, when he saw a man plunge over the side.

The witness said he saw a second person fall in a different section of the arena a short time later.

Police said the second fall occurred at 9:45 p.m. The person, also an adult man, hit someone else as he fell. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No crimes are suspected, the statement said.

It wasn’t clear if the concert continued after the first man fell to his death. The venue did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to NBC Bay Area a spokesperson deferred questions about the incidents to police.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s loved ones," the statement said.

The band did not immediately comment on the death or injuries.