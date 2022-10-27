1 dead, 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses during construction

One person was killed and at least three others were injured after a Missouri bridge under construction collapsed and trapped four people in debris.

The bridge collapsed at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road outside of Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday just before 2 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Contractors were pouring concrete on the bridge deck when the bridge collapsed, officials said.

The collapse trapped four people, but three were able to “extricate themselves from the collapse,” the release stated.

One man died, and the others who were able to get out were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, officials said.

The identities of the victims were not released.

The bridge had been closed since 2016, and construction started in late May 2021 to create a new two-lane bridge set to open in early 2023, the sheriff's office said.

There were multiple contracting companies at the scene of the Wednesday bridge collapse, but no county employees present, officials said.

There were no safety concerns on the bridge project prior to the collapse and an engineering contractor was on scene Wednesday inspecting the bridge before the deck was poured, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is underway, and the findings will be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.