1 dead and 3 injured after shooting at a D.C. funeral home following service for homicide victim

One man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting in D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened at the Stewart Funeral Home when someone shot a group standing outside following a funeral for a homicide victim that had just ended, NBC Washington reported.

Police presence was requested at the funeral by the family of the person being buried for added security, and the officer who responded to the shooting had been stationed nearby, according to the outlet.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia responded to the location at around 12:17 p.m. to find four shooting victims, two men and two women, according to a news release.

Terrell Coghill, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The three other victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

While a motive still isn't clear, several people who were standing outside the funeral home following the proceedings were apparently targeted, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told NBC Washington.

Police located what they described as a "suspect vehicle," a white Lexus, but suspects in connection to the incident remain at large, according to a tweet.

The police department issued a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that can lead to arrest of people responsible for the incident.