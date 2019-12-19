1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing and carjacking spree in Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 20-year-old attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and in a nearby town Wednesday, killing one person and wounding three other people before being arrested, authorities said.
Police in Beaverton said that two people were stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that a man was stabbed at a gym next door.
After the stabbings, the assailant stole the man's car and drove to the suburb of Tigard, where he stole a woman's car and stabbed her, Officer Matt Henderson said at a news conference. He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught, police said.
A woman who was killed was a bank customer, Wells Fargo spokesman David Kennedy said. Another woman was critically injured there, and the two people whose cars were stolen had serious injuries, authorities said.
"This was a horrific crime, and our hearts go out to those victims and their families," Beaverton Police Chief Ronda Groshong told reporters. "This is an ongoing investigation with several crime scenes. ... It's going to take a while to process."
Police didn't release any details about the motive or the suspect's or victims' identities.
The bank and the salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, a Planet Fitness gym, a Safeway grocery store and a Starbucks coffee shop, among other businesses.
Beaverton is known for being Nike's headquarters.