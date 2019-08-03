Breaking News Emails
A woman was killed and four other people were injured when a coastal bluff collapsed Friday along a popular beach north of San Diego, officials said.
The official Twitter account for Encinitas, California, confirmed the death at Grandview Beach, where warning signs are posted about the unstable bluffs.
Encinitas Fire Department Chief Mike Stein said two of the injured were said to be in critical condition, and the two others suffered minor injuries.
Authorities blamed the collapse on natural erosion, according to NBC San Diego.
An eyewitness told the station that onlookers immediately tried to free the victims before first responders arrived to find a group of beachgoers under debris.
A few miles south of Grandview Beach, railroad tracks on bluffs in Del Mar, California, have been shut down multiple times as the earth has given way. The line is used by Amtrak and the Metrolink commuter rail system to carry more than 4 million riders a year between San Diego and Los Angeles.
"Since the summer of 2018, six bluff failures have been reported in the Del Mar Bluffs area resulting in train traffic delays," the North County Transit District, which runs the tracks, said in June.