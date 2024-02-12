1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at New York City subway station

/ Source: The Associated Press
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the evening commute Monday, authorities said.
The shooter was still at large after opening fire about 4:38 p.m., police said.
A man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious.
The shooting was reported about 4:38 p.m. The station is in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.
Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.
NBC New York showed what appeared to be a first responder running from the train station while carrying an injured teenage girl.