1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at New York City subway station

Police said the shooter was still at large following the shooting in the Bronx.
Image: New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station
New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station while investigating a shooting, on Monday in the Bronx borough of New York.New York Police Department via AP
By The Associated Press

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the evening commute Monday, authorities said.

The shooter was still at large after opening fire about 4:38 p.m., police said.

A man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious.

The shooting was reported about 4:38 p.m. The station is in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.

NBC New York showed what appeared to be a first responder running from the train station while carrying an injured teenage girl.

