1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

DETROIT — A shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit early Tuesday, police said.

The gunfire erupted about 2 a.m. outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side. A man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover, police said on Twitter.

#BREAKING: A team of detectives is near 9855 Chalmers after multiple people were shot outside a banquet hall around 2 a.m.



•6 people shot

•1 fatal victim, male in his 30s

•2 male victims, 3 female victims are expected to be ok.



Suspect(s) drove by and started firing. pic.twitter.com/jiMtWjCgZh — Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) July 13, 2021

Authorities originally thought they were shot at in a drive-by shooting, according to NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit. Officials now believe the incident could have been a shootout.

More than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall, ABC affiliate WXYZ of Detroit reported. The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.