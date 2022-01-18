1 dead, 7 hurt in Bronx apartment building explosion, fire

One person was killed and seven others were hurt after an explosion sparked a massive fire and a partial building collapse at a Bronx apartment building Tuesday.

A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze, according to police. Two civilians and five New York City Police Department officers were taken to hospitals, authorities said. The civilians are stable. The officers are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in the Bronx, N.Y., on Jan. 18, 2022. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. via Twitter

Videos showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building, which appeared to be three floors.

People in the area told NBC New York that they thought it was snowing out until they noticed that what was falling was ash.

The explosion and fire are about 3 miles south from the Bronx apartment building fire that left 17 people dead earlier this month. Officials said a malfunctioning electric space heater was responsible for that blaze.